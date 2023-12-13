Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $3.79 Million in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,702,000 after buying an additional 30,149 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 935,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,619,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,799,000 after acquiring an additional 205,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 776,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,896,000 after acquiring an additional 75,384 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.61.

Shares of SEDG traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

