Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $4.27 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,852 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $4,266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $195.29. The stock had a trading volume of 408,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.28 and a 200 day moving average of $178.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $195.86. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 49.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

About Ecolab



Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

