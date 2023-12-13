Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $4.48 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $63.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,382. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $63.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

