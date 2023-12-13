Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $4.93 Million in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 136,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.10% of Halozyme Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HALO traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.80. 226,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,286. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. The company had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $365,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

