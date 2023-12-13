Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $5.96 Million in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 183,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 0.5% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,451 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,169,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.