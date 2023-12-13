Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $7.14 Million in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,000. Dollar General comprises 0.6% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.28.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.93. The stock had a trading volume of 646,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,638. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $251.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

