Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $8.37 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,000. ServiceNow accounts for 0.7% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,418,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

NOW stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $712.64. The company had a trading volume of 294,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $717.87. The stock has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $617.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.07.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

