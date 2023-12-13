Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New $3.40 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.49. 3,076,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

