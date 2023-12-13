Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New $3.49 Million Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of First American Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in First American Financial by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 361,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FAF

First American Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.59. The company had a trading volume of 78,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,417. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.39%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.