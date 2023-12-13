Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New $4.29 Million Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.41.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $120.65. 777,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,082. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,505 in the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

