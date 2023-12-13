Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New $4.31 Million Investment in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,634 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Perion Network as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Perion Network by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Perion Network by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 370,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $42.75.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.48 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 23.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James cut Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

