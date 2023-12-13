Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 133,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF in the second quarter worth about $106,908,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 198,494 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,919,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,996,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLJH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.45. 16,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,399. The company has a market capitalization of $256.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $33.13.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.