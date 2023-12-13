Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Insulet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Insulet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

PODD stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.08. The company had a trading volume of 189,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.13.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

