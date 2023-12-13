Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 518.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Invictus Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $458,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,953,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $705,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $95.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,038,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,821,475. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.44. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2889 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

