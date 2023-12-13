Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 435,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,824,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,524. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

