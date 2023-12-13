Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,523 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 38.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NICE by 1.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in NICE by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $2.96 on Wednesday, hitting $196.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $231.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.66.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

