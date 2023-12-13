Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,000. Novartis comprises 0.5% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 116,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,968,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.05. The company had a trading volume of 708,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,183. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.13. The company has a market capitalization of $209.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

