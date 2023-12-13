Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,686 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,905,000. Salesforce makes up 0.6% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $255.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,499,308. The stock has a market cap of $247.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,839,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,025,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

