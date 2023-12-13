Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 148,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 0.5% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,250,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,553,000 after buying an additional 349,002 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,836,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 65,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 76.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,787,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,303 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,661. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.53. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $41.17.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

