Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 222,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Cryoport at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the second quarter worth $40,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Cryoport by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 34.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of CYRX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 49,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,194. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 12.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

