Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 86,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Progyny at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Progyny in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 326,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,248. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $868,511.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 173,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,998.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

