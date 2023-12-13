Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Shares in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 44.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.47.

GXO stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 126,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,581. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

