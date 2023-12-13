Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,000. SiteOne Landscape Supply accounts for about 0.5% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of SiteOne Landscape Supply at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 173,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 81.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $1,429,000.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,155,155.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,556,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.22. The stock had a trading volume of 37,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,024. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.25 and a 12-month high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

