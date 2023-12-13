Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 21,549 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,000. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.6% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $341.77. 802,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.78. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $344.17.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total transaction of $739,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

