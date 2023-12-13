Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 47,820 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,138,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.69. 1,237,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,215,365. The firm has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.76. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

