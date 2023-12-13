Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $3.47 Million Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Houlihan Lokey as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 34.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,084 shares of company stock worth $2,142,876 in the last 90 days. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.05. 147,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,688. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.20. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $117.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $466.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.56%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

