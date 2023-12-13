Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $3.60 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 25.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CDW by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after buying an additional 110,044 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in CDW by 6.4% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,352,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,192,000 after acquiring an additional 203,008 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

CDW Trading Up 0.2 %

CDW stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,674. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $219.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.