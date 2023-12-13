Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $4.11 Million Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.18% of AtriCure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $279,713,000 after buying an additional 25,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,914,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $193,234,000 after purchasing an additional 58,501 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AtriCure by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,209,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,445,000 after purchasing an additional 86,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,478,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ATRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Shares of ATRC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 160,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,972. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 1.35.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $42,968.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

