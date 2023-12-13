Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $4.34 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $140.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,762. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $169.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

