Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $4.58 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $113.67. The company had a trading volume of 903,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,108. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

