Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $4.64 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,746,000 after acquiring an additional 66,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. BTIG Research cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.21. 82,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.67. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $185.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

