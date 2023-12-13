Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $5.47 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,000. Airbnb accounts for approximately 0.5% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after buying an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,712,000 after purchasing an additional 273,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,361,000 after purchasing an additional 302,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABNB traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $91.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.60. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $5,328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,044,797 shares in the company, valued at $139,187,856.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $5,328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,044,797 shares in the company, valued at $139,187,856.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,646 shares in the company, valued at $24,310,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 528,555 shares of company stock worth $70,451,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

