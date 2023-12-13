Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $6.09 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 91,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,000. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up approximately 0.5% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $71.19. The stock had a trading volume of 245,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,339. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.18. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.29%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Further Reading

