Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $6.45 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,453,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.58. 296,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,008. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.26. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

