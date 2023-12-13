Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,313 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.16.

Illumina Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.62. 1,190,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.45.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

