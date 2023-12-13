Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 214,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,239,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 315,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 546.8% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $792,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 131.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. 18,133,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

