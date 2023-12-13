Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,526 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 5.23% of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 124.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $969,000.

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,135. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.07. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

The Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (IG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income by selecting investment-grade, USD-denominated bonds of any maturity. IG was launched on Apr 18, 2018 and is managed by Principal.

