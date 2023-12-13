Principal Street Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,222,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after acquiring an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CMG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,180.78.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,320.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,039.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,000.79. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,321.18.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,538. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

