Principal Street Partners LLC Has $596,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,277,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,943 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,387,945,000 after purchasing an additional 452,511 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,737 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,689,000 after purchasing an additional 883,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 1.2 %

SO opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Southern

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.