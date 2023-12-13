Principal Street Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,205 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $132.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

