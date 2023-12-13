Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 219 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PWR opened at $205.27 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $212.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.04 and its 200-day moving average is $189.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.82%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

