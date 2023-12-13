Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Announces Dividend of $2.76

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 2.7584 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PUODY remained flat at $198.19 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.09. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $159.93 and a 52-week high of $228.00.
About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.
