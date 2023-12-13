Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Announces Dividend of $2.76

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 2.7584 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUODY remained flat at $198.19 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.09. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $159.93 and a 52-week high of $228.00.

Get Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

Receive News & Ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.