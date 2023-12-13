ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.80

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.80 and last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 10034918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.78.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.1386 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
