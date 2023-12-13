ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.80

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.80 and last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 10034918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.78.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.1386 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,630,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 155,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,918 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,429,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,548 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,349,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 963,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,310,000 after acquiring an additional 713,425 shares in the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

