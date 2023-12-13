ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 2,376 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 506,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after buying an additional 68,980 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 434,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after buying an additional 188,639 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 39,838 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSLV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,929. The firm has a market cap of $443.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.57.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

