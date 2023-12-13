ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 2,729 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,210,000 after buying an additional 497,852 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,651,000 after purchasing an additional 493,252 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.83. 488,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,616,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

