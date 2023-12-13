ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $140.77. The company had a trading volume of 49,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.10 and a 200-day moving average of $135.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

