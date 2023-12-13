ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.73. The company had a trading volume of 137,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,939. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

