ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 777 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,186 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $25,148,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 513.7% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 30,809 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% in the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 414.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.3 %

BK stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,964. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Bank of New York Mellon

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.