ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 183.9% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 108,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. 101,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.