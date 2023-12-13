ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $756.80. 47,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,924. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $781.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $676.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $687.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

